Payne Josephine Passed away peacefully
in N.G.H, aged 74,
on 6th January 2020.
Loving wife of Paul, mum to Michaela, Jon, Steven & Lindsay,
mum in law to Paul and moma to
Mollie, Charlie, Daniel & Oliver.
"Resting in peace after her long struggles of the past 16 years.
Loved and missed by all,
gone but never forgotten."
Funeral service at City Road Cemetery on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 11.45am followed by burial at 12.30pm.
No flowers, donations to charity
may be made at the service.
A celebration of her life will follow at Sheffield Trades & Labour Club,
Duke St,. All welcome to attend.
