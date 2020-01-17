Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Payne

Notice Condolences

Josephine Payne Notice
Payne Josephine Passed away peacefully
in N.G.H, aged 74,
on 6th January 2020.
Loving wife of Paul, mum to Michaela, Jon, Steven & Lindsay,
mum in law to Paul and moma to
Mollie, Charlie, Daniel & Oliver.
"Resting in peace after her long struggles of the past 16 years.
Loved and missed by all,
gone but never forgotten."
Funeral service at City Road Cemetery on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 11.45am followed by burial at 12.30pm.
No flowers, donations to charity
may be made at the service.
A celebration of her life will follow at Sheffield Trades & Labour Club,
Duke St,. All welcome to attend.
Published in The Star on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -