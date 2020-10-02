Home

Graham Joyce Winifred Joyce passed away peacefully on the 14th September 2020 surrounded by her five children. 87 years full of love, life and fun, a much loved wife to Alfred, devoted mum to Paul, Jane, Simon, Andrew and Joanne and a loving grandma to Adam, Jess, Betty, Peggy, Ned, Spike and Rae. A sister and aunt.
A beautiful and loved soul who
devoted her life caring for others.
Will be deeply missed,
more than words can say,
by all who were blessed to know her.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 9th October at 15.00pm at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Mental Health to John Fairest.
Published in The Star on Oct. 2, 2020
