NORTCLIFFE (née Beety)
Joyce Passed away peacefully at home,
on August 23rd 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late George,
loving mum of Linda, much loved
nan of Mark and Wayne,
great-grandma of Layton
and dear sister and aunt.
Private service is to take place at
City Road Crematorium.
If wished, donations in memory of Joyce, made payable to the
"British Heart Foundation"
may be sent c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co.
Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road,
Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Sept. 3, 2020