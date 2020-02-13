|
|
|
Fields (née Hollins)
Julie Of Aston,
suddenly passed away on January 10th 2020, aged 67 years, shortly after the passing of
her much loved husband Tommy.
She was a much loved wife, mum and nanan who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 24th February 2020 at Rotherham Crematorium 2.45pm.
The family request no flowers please but would appreciate donations to Maples Cancer Care Centre, Rotherham for which a box will
be provided at the service
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Service, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020