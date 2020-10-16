Home

Currey (née Chandler)
June Peacefully in hospital on
9th October, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Graham,
much loved mum of Dawn and Neil, dear mother in law of Terry and Kathryn, a devoted nan to Abigail and Holly, also a loving sister of Hazel. Funeral service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday
27th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind may be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/guardian-angel-5f883f923dda8
Published in The Star on Oct. 16, 2020
