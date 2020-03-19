|
MARTIN (née Rigby)
June Faith Of Walter Martin Coaches.
Passed away peacefully on 8th March, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
loving mom to John and Vicky,
devoted grandma of Christopher, James and their wives Amy and Amie, great grandma of Heidi, Aila, Aria, Alfie and Baxter. A loving sister of Hilary, Barry and family.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sheffield Children's Hospital and Jessop Fertility Ward (Charitable Trust 1186), may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020