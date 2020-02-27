|
|
|
Walker (nee Lewis)
June Passed away peacefully
on 15th February 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late
John Thomas, a much loved mum
of David, Jane and Cathy.
Loving nan-nan to
Laurie, Richard and Nicola,
a great nan-nan pencils to
Chloey, Ellie and Poppy and a dear sister and sister in law to
Sandra and Brian.
Funeral service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 5th March at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The British Red Cross may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, High Green,
Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020