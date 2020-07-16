|
Woodall June Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020, aged 84.
Beloved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother of Chris, sister of Margaret and Malcolm and the late Maureen.
She will besadly missed by all
family and friends.
Private family funeral to take place
on Monday 27th July
at Grenoside Crematorium at 12 noon and afterwards a wake will be held at The Wadsley Jack.
All who knew her are welcome.
Due to current restrictions,
social distancing measures apply.
Any enquiries to son Chris,
Tel 07703464580
Published in The Star on July 16, 2020