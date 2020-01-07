Home

Wragg (née Moore)
June Susan Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019 in the Northern General Hospital
aged 69 years.
Wife of the late David, sister to Sylvia and Derek, sister in law to Alan and auntie to Tracey. A special thanks to Stephen her partner for 20 years plus for his friendship, care and devotion, also thank you to the staff at
Northill Care and Residential Home
and Nursing staff on Brearley 5, Northern General Hospital.

To us she was someone special,
Her memory will live forever
Engraved within our hearts.

Service and cremation will be held at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 9:30 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations payable to
Weston Park Cancer Charity
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Jan. 7, 2020
