WRIGHT June Passed away peacefully on January 10th, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ellis,
much loved mum of Joanne and Ian, dearly loved grandma of
William and Emily.
Funeral Service to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 11am
and afterwards at
The Robin Hood, Aughton.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made
to the British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the
service or can be sent directly to
Barry Pritchard Funeral Services c/o
Barry Pritchard Funeral Services,
88-90 Workshop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020
