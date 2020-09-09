|
Rahman Karam
"Our Krambo" For 55 years I was
your sister dear brother,
One on your own,
you were like no other.
An uncle to my children,
who love you so much,
all the pictures around your home of,
you always kept in touch.
you'd ring me all hours,
so in the car I'd be there,
just like family and friends would,
who care.
Sometimes you'd get drunk
and yes be a pain,
But mostly a laugh, therefore,
was our gain.
You tried to enjoy life
as much as you could,
then try to be as authoritative
as you would.
'Come on it's 7 o'clock my bedtime'
you'd say,
'you can come back tomorrow,
for it's another day'.
for us now to see you once again,
there is no tomorrow,
and so each and everyone here today,
are left with great sorrow.
you always said 'I'll be there for you,
'no matter what you say or do".
and then we got parted for
reasons we'll not say!
But be sure Karam, we'll be missing
you each and every day.
you held back the words (I'm dying)
from me right to the end,
So now you have your place
in heaven, we'll send.
We spoke at only 10 o'clock
and I knew deep in my heart,
that your time down here was
soon to part.
When your heart stopped beating,
I'm told at 10 past 2,
I know you'd be willing for
mine to pull through.
All our hearts ached with
deep sorrow that day,
more than any words described
could ever say.
I too felt I could not say the
words goodbye,
for the fear of you hearing
me wanting to cry.
No words can ever take
away our pain,
nor bring you back down
to be with us again.
So now our Guardian angel
without pain we pray,
until we meet again,
in our hearts you'll stay.
Goodnight love, Diana, Sherry,
Brad, Billie Alicia, Lucas, and Zach.
Published in The Star on Sept. 9, 2020