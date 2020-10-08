|
|
|
Halliday Karl D Aged 51 years,
passed away in the
Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, Northern General Hospital
on Friday 25th September 2020.
Dearly beloved son of Audrey and the late Derrick, devoted brother of Lesley and Paula, brother in law to Mark and Dave, cherished uncle to Jason, Keely, Alex and Rose, much loved by their partners Shane, Becky and Luke, treasured nephew and cousin.
If we could see and speak to you,
And hold your loving hand,
We would whisper words to you,
Only you would understand,
For all that you have given us,
We'll hold close to our hearts,
The day we said goodbye to you,
Has torn our worlds apart.
To know him was to love him.
No black face coverings please.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Thursday 15th October.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu for the Palliative Care Unit,
Northern General Hospital.
Published in The Star on Oct. 8, 2020