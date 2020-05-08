|
|
|
Costello (née Parkin)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 23rd April aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Bill for 65 years, dearly loved mum of Caroline, Jonathan and Nicholas, mum-in-law to Howard, Lou and Jo, loving grandmother and
great-grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all the family and friends.
Was the best day of my life
when we met, we had a good
and happy marriage.
With the Lord now, no more pain.
God Bless, all my love, B.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium on 13th May.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Star on May 8, 2020