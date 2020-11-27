|
Fretwell (nee Burgess) Kathleen passed away suddenly on 13th November 2020
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mum of Deborah,
dear mother in law to Gary,
a loving grandma of Amy and Emma,
and a great grandma of
Millie-Rose, Evie and Emma.
Funeral service to take place at
Methodist Church Chapeltown
on Friday 4th December at 1.00.pm
followed by Interment at
Burncross Cemetery at 2.00.pm.
Family flowers only by request
donations for The British Heart
Foundation may be given on the day
or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Nov. 27, 2020