|
|
|
Garratt Kathleen Mary Passed away peacefully at Belmont House on 20th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
dearly loved mum of Paul and Melvin, mother in law of Sue, Zinnia and the late Yvonne. Loving nan of Michael & Lindsey, Kirsty & Andy, Ian &
Charlotte and Lyndsay & Jordan,
a treasured great nan, sister,
sister in law and auntie.
A private funeral service for family members will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on 14th May 2020.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Belmont House Care Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK.
Published in The Star on Apr. 27, 2020