Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Garratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Garratt

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Garratt Notice
Garratt Kathleen Mary Passed away peacefully at Belmont House on 20th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
dearly loved mum of Paul and Melvin, mother in law of Sue, Zinnia and the late Yvonne. Loving nan of Michael & Lindsey, Kirsty & Andy, Ian &
Charlotte and Lyndsay & Jordan,
a treasured great nan, sister,
sister in law and auntie.
A private funeral service for family members will take place at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on 14th May 2020.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Belmont House Care Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK.
Published in The Star on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -