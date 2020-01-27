|
Grimbley (née Black)
Kathleen Of Mosborough.
Born 27th June 1939, died peacefully 1st January 2020.
Loving mother of Robert, Joanne, Gillian and grandmother of Danielle, Ellie, Hannah, Chloe and Aron, married to Barrie Grimbley for 50 years.
My loss is too great to mention,
I loved Kath more than life itself but hope one day we are together again. Love always.
The Funeral Service at
City Road Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 1.45pm.
No flowers please, no reception.
Published in The Star on Jan. 27, 2020