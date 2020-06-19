|
|
|
HARRISON (nee Freeman)
Kathleen Margaret aged 87 years, suddenly at home on 23rd May 2020. After illness so patiently and uncomplainingly borne.
Loving wife of 53 years to the late Geoffrey and Dearest Mum of Petra Cathryn and much loved mum-in-law to Chris. Ever loving Momma to Grant Harrison and Corbyn Brent Harrison who she adored.
Mum, you will be missed beyond measure but you are now reunited with my Dad and your beloved Freeman family - Mom (Ada) & Dad (Lol), Brothers Sonny, Stan, Jack and Colin, Sisters May and Joan and Niece Linda.
All Together - forever.
Service and Cremation at
Grenoside (North) Friday 26th June 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome for
British Heart Foundation -
please send to Petra and Chris.
A Mum, A Wife, A Momma too,
This is the legacy we have from you,
You taught us love,
and wrong from right,
You gave us strength,
you gave us might,
A stronger person
would be hard to find,
And in your heart
you were always kind.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come, for you to rest.
So go in peace,
you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts,
we'll eternally keep.
Until we meet again Mum
I will see you in my dreams -
Your heartbroken Daughter Petra xx and Son-in-Law Chris xx
Momma,
Those special memories
of you will always bring a smile,
If only I could have you
back for just a little while,
Then we could sit and talk again
just like we used to do,
You always meant so very much
and always will do too,
The fact that you're no longer here
will always cause me pain,
But you're forever in my heart
until we meet again.
Love always, Grant xx and Beth xxx
Momma,
What we would give if we could say,
Hello Momma, in the same old way,
To hear your voice, see your smile,
To sit with you and chat a while.
So those who have a Momma,
Cherish her with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Till you see her vacant chair.
Love always, Corbyn xx and Becky xxx
Auntie Kath,
My Mom's closest n dearest sibling. Thankyou AK for bein my
Aunt n 2nd Mom xx
Gunna miss yu always n luv yu forever. Xx David Jeffrey xx n Jill xx
Everyone needs an Aunty Kath (A.K.) and ours was the best.
We were so lucky to have you for so long but now it's the turn of our family who have passed to have you back and look after them again, but always know you will be missed so very much.
Another star to shine down on us
Love you always A.K.
say "hi" to everyone
TTFN
Donna, Kerrie and Hayley XXX
Goodnight and RIP Auntie Kath
Love Ian xx and Vanessa xx
Published in The Star on June 19, 2020