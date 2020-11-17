Home

Kathleen Marsden Notice
Marsden (née Siddons)
Kathleen Following a period of
ill health Kathleen passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th November 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother, Kathleen will be missed by her family, friends and the Chapeltown community of which she was an active and energetic member.
The family apologies that due to
current circumstances the
funeral is by invitation only.
Please visit Eric Eyre's memorial pages https://ericeyre.co.uk for further information.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Star on Nov. 17, 2020
