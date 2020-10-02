|
Pemberton (nee Brookes)
Kathleen Mary Late of Heeley in her
93rd year passed away peacefully at Henleigh Hall care home after a long period of ill health courageously borne.
Dear wife of the late Ernest much loved mum of Christine, Ian, Craig and the late Steven. Very dear mother in law of peter and Margaret, a special grandma great-grandma, aunt and friend
to many.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 12th October at 1:30pm.
All enquires to Co-op Funeral Care, Suffolk Road. Tel 2760211
Your journey Mum has been long and weary but now you have reached the end, your wish to be reunited with Steven has been granted.
Now rest in peace, you deserve no less and may the Angels watch over you and keep you safe.
God bless from us all who love you.
Published in The Star on Oct. 2, 2020