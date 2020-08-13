|
|
|
WELLINGS Née Foley
Kathleen Passed away in hospital on
August 6th, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved Wife of Brian, much loved Mum of Stephen and Martin, loving Nannan of Becky, Emma, Lorrett,
Mitchell, Rosie, Bobbie Joe and Ella
Great Nannan of Luca, Annabelle, Frankie, Rocco and Gino.
Service and Interment at
Tinsley Park Cemetery
on Wednesday August 19th.
Floral tributes or donations
for Breast Cancer Now
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Loved and remembered always.
Kath, a dearly loved sister,
You are not forgotten,
nor ever will be.
As long as life and memories last
we will remember you always.
Love, Brothers Brian and Patrick
God bless you, R.I.P
Published in The Star on Aug. 13, 2020