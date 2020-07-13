Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

Kay Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson (nee Martin)
Kay Passed away peacefully on July 1st 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Mick,
loving Mum of Lisa and Richard,
dear Mother-in-Law of Dave, much loved Nan of Andrew, Becky,
Louise and Ryan and Great-Nan of Ava, Tilly, Niamh and Max.
Private service and cremation is to take place. If wished, donations in memory of Kay, made payable to the
'British Heart Foundation' may be sent c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.

Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on July 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -