|
|
|
Tomlinson (nee Martin)
Kay Passed away peacefully on July 1st 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Mick,
loving Mum of Lisa and Richard,
dear Mother-in-Law of Dave, much loved Nan of Andrew, Becky,
Louise and Ryan and Great-Nan of Ava, Tilly, Niamh and Max.
Private service and cremation is to take place. If wished, donations in memory of Kay, made payable to the
'British Heart Foundation' may be sent c/o: W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on July 13, 2020