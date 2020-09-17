|
|
|
Clarke
(Nobby) Keith Passed away peacefully in
the Northern General Hospital on 3rd Septemeber 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving partner of Millie, devoted dad of David & Lynn, grandad to Nicole, Emily, Luke and Jade and great-grandad
to Ezra & Arlo.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
on Friday 25th September 2020 at 1pm. Donations for the
Northern General Palliative Care Unit may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2020