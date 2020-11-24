|
JACKSON KEITH Sadly passed away on
November 16th 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Jean.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Saturday November 28th at 10:00am.
We watched you suffer day by day,
And could not help in any way,
But just stood by and saw you pass,
Into the Saviour's arms at last.
Since you've gone first and I remain,
To walk the road alone,
I live in memory's garden, dear,
With happy days we've known,
Since you've gone first and I remain,
One thing I'd have you do,
Walk slowly down the path of death,
For soon I'll follow you,
I want to know each step you take,
That I may know the same,
For some day, down that lonely road,
You'll hear me call your name.
Rest in peace my darling.
Published in The Star on Nov. 24, 2020