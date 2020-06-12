|
|
|
JOHNSON Keith Passed away peacefully on 29th May 2020 aged 79 years. A much loved husband to the late Patricia, loving dad to Vanessa, father in law to Nigel and Dadad
to Hope and Grace.
Forever in our hearts -
Keep singing Dad! xx
Night Night love you Dadad xx
Dearly loved Brother-in-law to Lynn, Uncle to Jason, Fiona and the late Lauren & families. Will be missed xx
Due to current restriction, family only service and cremation at Grenoside Crematorium. Flowers can be sent C/O John Fairest Funeralcare 01142343129
Published in The Star on June 12, 2020