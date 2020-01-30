|
MARRIOTT Keith Passed away suddenly in Hospital on January 14th 2020,
aged 82 years
Beloved Husband of Beryl,
much Loved Dad, Father in law, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother and Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday February 10th at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Keith
made payable for Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice or Prostate Cancer may be given at the Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane,
Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly
and whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you
and wish that you were here.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020