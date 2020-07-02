Home

Newcombe Keith Passed away at his home on
June 28th, 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved Husband of Hazel.
Much Loved Dad of Justine and Scott.
Dear Father in law of Barry and Jenny.
Loving Grandad of Pierce, Holly, Joseph, Ethan and James.
Private Graveside Service at
Tinsley Park Cemetery on
Wednesday July 8th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable for
Cancer Research UK to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield,S13 9NA
Published in The Star on July 2, 2020
