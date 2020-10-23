Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Keith Stokes

Keith Stokes Notice
STOKES Keith Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family, after a long illness bravely borne, on
15th October 2020, aged 75 years
of Ranskill.
Beloved husband of Jennifer, much loved dad of Rachel & James.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at Babworth Crematorium
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in his memory to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice C/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. Enquiries
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in The Star on Oct. 23, 2020
