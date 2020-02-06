|
THURMAN Keith Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on January 9th 2020 in Northern General Hospital, aged 77 years of Aston.
Devoted husband of Wendy
and loving dad and grandad.
Service to take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston at 1pm followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request
but donations in lieu, if desired to British Heart Foundation.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on Feb. 6, 2020