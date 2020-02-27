|
|
|
WILD Ken Peacefully in hospital on
16th February aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Hilda,
beloved dad of Janet and Keith,
a devoted grandad and great grandad and a loving brother.
Funeral Service at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew you were in pain,
He knew that you would never
Get well on Earth again.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home
Love from all your family xxx
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020