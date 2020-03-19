|
|
|
HOBSON Kenneth Alan (Ken) Sadly passed away on
29th February 2020, aged 69. Beloved husband of Marilyn,
a loving dad of Debbie, Paul, Chris and their partners, much loved son of May and the late Eric, a doting grandad of Kate, Lauren, Jessica and Florence,
and a dear brother of Mick.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel, on Friday 27th March
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations may be given on the day for Myaware and Sheffield Kidney Association.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020