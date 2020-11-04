|
|
|
Roebuck Kenneth (Buck) Passed away peacefully on 24th October, aged 86.
Dearly loved husband of the late June, dad of Alicia, David, Craig and Joanne, father-in-law of Steve, Becky and Gary, grandad of Chris, Lucy, Danielle, Dominic, Shannon, Kieran, Alex, Dylan, Tyler and Ryan, great grandad to Caitlinn, Logan and Edith.
Cremation at Grenoside North Chapel on Thursday 12th November at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Grateful thanks to staff on
Q1 Royal Hallamshire Hospital,
Abbey Grange Nursing Home and
Roman Ridge Extra Care.
Published in The Star on Nov. 4, 2020