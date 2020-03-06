|
|
|
WORNE Kenneth Joseph Passed away on
16th February in the
Macmillan Palliative Care Unit
at Northern General Hospital, aged 91.
Much loved husband
of Joan (Jody), for 51 years.
Father of the late Kevan and Mark,
brother of Brian, Keith and the late Mavis, much loved gramps of
Emma, Lucy, Ross, Nicole and Daisy.
Funeral on 11th March at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the
Macmillan Cancer Fund, for which
a box will be available at the service.
A big thank you to all who
helped care for Ken,
he will be loved and missed forever.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2020