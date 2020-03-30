|
Hegarty Kevin Passed away peacefully in the
Northern General Hospital on
17 March, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, loving Dad to Martin, Anne, Lisa and Simon. Dear Father-in-Law to Peter and Cath. Loving Grandad to Sarah, Claire, Michael, Charlotte, Matthew and Great-Grandad to Alice and Lucy.
Due to present circumstances the funeral is to be attended by immediate family only. A Mass in celebration of Kevin's long and happy life will be
held at a later date, to which all
will be welcome.
A prayer and a Mass are all we can give,
These you shall have as long as we live.
Requiescat in pace
Published in The Star on Mar. 30, 2020