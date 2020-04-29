|
|
|
HEGARTY Kevin The family of the late Kevin wish to express sincere thanks to all who offered support during his illness
and since his sad loss.
Special thanks to Gill Troy, staff at
the Palliative Care Unit (NGH),
Fr McManus, Marie O'Hara, J F Knight Funeral Directors and the team at Birley Health Centre for their
steadfast care and compassion
at a very difficult time.
Heartfelt gratitude for the many
Mass cards, letters and messages of sympathy received. A Mass for Kevin will be held at a later date, to which all
will be welcome.
Published in The Star on Apr. 29, 2020