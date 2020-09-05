|
|
|
SCOTT
Len
(AKA Renford Douglas) Aged 75 years died peacefully at home on 18th August 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Much loved soul mate of Pam,
beloved dad and grandad.
PLEASE SEE AMENDED SERVICE DETAILS.
Service to take place at Christ Church, Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield on Friday
25th September at 12 noon. Followed by interment at City Road Cemetery at 1.30pm.
God saw you getting tired,
When a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you,
And whispered "Come to me".
So when we saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and free from pain,
We could not wish you back,
To suffer that again.
R.I.E.P.
Love always Pam, Ian, Sam, René
and grandchildren.
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2020