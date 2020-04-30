|
|
|
BURGIN Leonard (Len) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on 22nd April 2020 aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of late Emily.
Much loved Dad, Father in law,
Grandad & Great Grandad.
How could we mend that
broken heart,
When mum had gone and
spent six weeks apart.
When you said 'I do', you did
for 66 years,
Only in the last few days did we
see those tears.
How could you find hope in a
brand new day,
When the one you loved most
had gone away.
And now you are back with
mum again,
You can rest in peace without
no pain.
Stephen
Jane & Stewart
Kevin & Karen
Paul & Carol
Karen & Kevin
Rachel & Richard
Kimberley, Simon & Esme
Sam, Suzanne & Sedona
Abbie, Jonny, Ana & Zac
Kallum, Demi & Ivy
Karis
Emily
Jonny
Private service & cremation
to take place on
Monday 4th May 2020.
All are welcome to 'pay your
respects' from 12:15 on his
home road
Published in The Star on Apr. 30, 2020