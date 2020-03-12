|
|
|
MORTON Leri Passed away suddenly at home in Kirk Sandall on the 22nd February 2020, aged 73 years. Also of Coventry - retired teacher of Geography.
A much loved daughter of the late
Alice and John Morton and sister of
the late Harry, Des and Ken Morton.
The funeral service will take place
at Cantley Methodist Church on
Thursday 19th March 2020 at
2.30pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only please - donations
for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
gratefully received. A donation box will
be made available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90
Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ.
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020