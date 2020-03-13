|
Bennett Les Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2020, aged 89.
Beloved husband of Peggy, devoted dad of Jill, Anne, Kathryn
and Jane, loving grandad of
12 grandchildren and a dear
brother of Bob and Cliff.
Funeral and burial to take place on Friday 20th March at St Mary's RC Church, High Green at 9.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations to the charity "Different Strokes" may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2020