|
|
|
Walker Les In loving memory of
Les Walker and the impact you had.
After battling Cancer 3 times
over the last 10 years.
He is now at peace with no more
pain, suffering or worry.
You will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered.
What would we give if we could say,
Hello Dad in the same old way
To hear your voice, to see your smile,
To sit with you and chat awhile,
So you who have a father,
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Till you see his vacant chair.
We are proud to have had
you as a father.
We love and miss you more
than words can explain.
Love Colleen, Gemma and Patrick xxx
You hold a spot deep in our hearts,
There the sun will always shine,
For there will never be another to us,
Like that wonderful grandad of ours.
We will love, miss and
remember you forever.
Love Perry and Miamh xx
Gone, dear brother, gone to rest,
Away from sorrow, care and pain,
May you rest in peace, dear brother,
Until we meet again.
Love Mick.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Love Milissa, Sean, Martin,
Bridie, Megan, Kerry, Shauna,
Shay, Tadie, Timmy, Darby, Dylen,
Darragh, Vanessa, Alan and family.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday March 12th at 11:45 am.
Donations please for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity may
be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2020