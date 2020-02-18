|
IVES Leslie The family regret to announce the passing of Leslie Ives.
He passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on
11th February 2020, aged 89.
He was the beloved husband of Dorothy, a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A memorial service is to be held at
St Eustachius' Church, Tavistock,
PL19 8AU on Thursday 27th February at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Blind Veterans and St Luke's Hospice, may be made by retiring collection or sent c/o
Morris Bros, Lakeside, Tavistock,
PL19 0AZ. You may also donate via the website www.morrisbros.co.uk
Published in The Star on Feb. 18, 2020