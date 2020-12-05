|
|
|
Rodgers Leslie Hugh Aged 89 years of Stannington. Passed away peacefully in hospital on November 27th. Beloved Husband of the late June, very much loved father of Mark Andrew. Brother to the late Derek and Jean. Brother In Law to Frank.
Dear Uncle of Tony, Steven and Jayne and Matthew, Sarah and Simon.
Service and Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday December 11th at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, should be made directly to
St John's Ambulance in Leslie's memory.
Always a smile, never a frown.
Always a hand when one was down. Always true, thoughtful & kind. Wonderful memories he left behind.
All my love Mark.
Published in The Star on Dec. 5, 2020