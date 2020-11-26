|
Kelsey Lewis Passed away peacefully on
17th November, aged 97.
Beloved husband of the late
Doreen, much loved dad to
Sandra and Alyson, father-in-law,
granddad and great granddad.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral service will be held
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd December at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired, to
Alzheimer's Society may be sent
to John Heath & Sons, 362
Meadowhead, Sheffield, S8 7UJ.
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020