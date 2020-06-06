|
|
|
DARBY Lilian
(Nee Turner) Passed away peacefully
at home in Torksey
(formerly from Sheffield)
on the 22nd May, aged 84.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick.
As a Mum you never caused a fuss.
You loved and cared for all of us.
A cherished smile, a heart of gold.
To the dearest Mother
the world could hold.
Happy memories fond and true.
From us who thought the world of you.
Much loved Mother to sons and partners of Martin & Karen,
Terence & Carol, Andrew & Beverley, Stephen & Pauline.
As well as a Grand &
Great Grandmother.
For all enquiries; Lincolnshire
Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Tel; 01427 612 131.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020