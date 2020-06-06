Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Darby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Darby

Notice Condolences

Lilian Darby Notice
DARBY Lilian
(Nee Turner) Passed away peacefully
at home in Torksey
(formerly from Sheffield)
on the 22nd May, aged 84.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick.
As a Mum you never caused a fuss.
You loved and cared for all of us.
A cherished smile, a heart of gold.
To the dearest Mother
the world could hold.
Happy memories fond and true.
From us who thought the world of you.
Much loved Mother to sons and partners of Martin & Karen,
Terence & Carol, Andrew & Beverley, Stephen & Pauline.
As well as a Grand &
Great Grandmother.
For all enquiries; Lincolnshire
Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Tel; 01427 612 131.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -