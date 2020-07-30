|
|
|
WRIGHT (née Melia)
Lilian Passed away peacefully at home on
21st July 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, treasured mum of Sandra and Michael, a dear mum-in-law of Mick and Jackie, loving nan of Amanda, Collette, Lynsey and Craig and great-nan of Sam, Libby, Keira, Luke, Lucy, Abbie and Evey.
Funeral Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday,
6th August at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent direct to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.
org/in-memory-of-lilian-wright
Published in The Star on July 30, 2020