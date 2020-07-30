Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Wright

Notice Condolences

Lilian Wright Notice
WRIGHT (née Melia)
Lilian Passed away peacefully at home on
21st July 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, treasured mum of Sandra and Michael, a dear mum-in-law of Mick and Jackie, loving nan of Amanda, Collette, Lynsey and Craig and great-nan of Sam, Libby, Keira, Luke, Lucy, Abbie and Evey.
Funeral Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday,
6th August at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent direct to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.
org/in-memory-of-lilian-wright
Published in The Star on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -