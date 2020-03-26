|
|
|
POULTNEY-HOLT Linda Diane Passed away
February 26th 2020.
It took our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
God Bless
All our love
Mum, Paul, Kevin Linda and Mark
xxxxx
The Funeral Service is taking place on Tuesday 31 March at 3:30pm, at
Grenoside Crematorium,
Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8RZ.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Potter Hill, Greasbrough,
Rotherham. S61 4NU.
Telephone 01709 554312
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020