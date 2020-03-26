Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Poultney-Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Poultney-Holt

Notice Condolences

Linda Poultney-Holt Notice
POULTNEY-HOLT Linda Diane Passed away
February 26th 2020.

It took our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.

God Bless
All our love
Mum, Paul, Kevin Linda and Mark
xxxxx

The Funeral Service is taking place on Tuesday 31 March at 3:30pm, at
Grenoside Crematorium,
Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8RZ.

Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Potter Hill, Greasbrough,
Rotherham. S61 4NU.
Telephone 01709 554312
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -