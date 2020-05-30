|
|
|
GRAYSON Lorna Isa
(Formerly Pinder) Passed away May 25th,
at home aged 77.
Treasured Wife of Brian,
loving Mum of Kathryn and Michael, Grandma to Daniel, Amy, Thomas
& Georgina, Sister to David, Eileen
& Denise.
Service by invitation only
at Grenoside Crematorium,
Thursday 11th June 2pm.
Donations to Ovarian Cancer Research.
Nothing can ever take away
the love a heart holds dear,
fond memories linger every day,
remembrance keeps her near,
though out of sight still loved,
still ours, forever.
xxxx
Published in The Star on May 30, 2020