Maskill (née Oates)
Mabel Our everloving Mum and Nan.
Mabel, passed away peacefully on
25th December, Christmas Day 2019, aged 94 years.
Wife of the Late Colin (Pops), dearest Mother to Martin and Andrew and Nan to Melissa and Lisa, Andrew and Simon, Jack and Mathew and to friends who knew her as Proprietress of Banner Cross Shop for 48 years.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Ecclesall All Saints Church,
Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 on Monday 24th February 2020 at 1.00pm.
And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.
Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2020