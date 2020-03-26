|
|
|
Blagden (formerly Hand,
née Limb)
Margaret Ann Aged 79 years, died peacefully
on 22nd March 2020 at home in Sandygate. Loving wife of Michael, beloved mother of Cathy, Rob,
Mark, Simon and John and a much loved mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Private funeral service and cremation. A memorial service will be announced later. Donations if wished, made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020