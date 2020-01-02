Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Brownhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Brownhill

Memories Condolences

Margaret Brownhill Memories
Brownhill (née Houghton)
Margaret Rose
Lonely is my home Margaret
without you,
Life to me is not the same,
All this world would be like Heaven,
Just to have you back again.

In quiet thoughts I live again,
The days that used to be,
How rich in kindness, love and care,
How dear you were to me.

You were a wife in a million,
Why did you have to go,
You meant the world to me,
I really loved you so,
If I had one choice today
My choice would not be hard,
I'd wish that I could have you here,
To give you your anniversary card.
Love always John x x x
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -