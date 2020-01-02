|
Brownhill (née Houghton)
Margaret Rose
Lonely is my home Margaret
without you,
Life to me is not the same,
All this world would be like Heaven,
Just to have you back again.
In quiet thoughts I live again,
The days that used to be,
How rich in kindness, love and care,
How dear you were to me.
You were a wife in a million,
Why did you have to go,
You meant the world to me,
I really loved you so,
If I had one choice today
My choice would not be hard,
I'd wish that I could have you here,
To give you your anniversary card.
Love always John x x x
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020