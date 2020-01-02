|
|
|
Brownhill (née Houghton)
Margaret Rose
Four years have now passed
since you left us all,
How much we would love to just pick up the phone and call,
We all carry you in our hearts and minds every day,
Your strength and love for your girls part of us in every way.
We miss you our Mum, our confident, our best friend,
Your love, support, mummy hugs and kisses we wish you could send
How lovely it would be to talk and laugh with you and feel your touch
And on the anniversary of losing you, how we all miss you so so much.
Our world is not the same without
you here,
But we know you would want us to smile and to have no fear,
On this day we simply want to say,
We love you our Mum in every way.
Love always and forever
All your Girls
X X X X X X X
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020